Don't fall in line with GOP cult -- Daniel Holzman

Inflation is worldwide, and the price of gasoline is high. The people of Ukraine are not concerned about inflation or gas prices. They are fighting for their lives.

Republicans are hoping inflation and gas prices will flip the House and Senate. If the citizens of the United States are unaware of what is happening in the world, they will vote for the GOP. But if they look at the last six years, they will stick with the Democrats and even elect more of them.

Ex-President Donald Trump is fresh off the Jan. 6 insurrection and refuses to condemn Vladimir Putin. U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, Tommy Thompson, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and other followers of the Trump cult are singing his praises. Legislatures and even school boards have been taken over by the GOP cult.

Rather than voting for a Putin-loving cult leader and his many GOP minions, citizens just need to tighten their belts and spend less. Then inflation will come down and a small recession might start.

We need to help Ukraine, support democracy and reject politicians who think autocratic Putin is a genius. Let’s vote smart and tighten our belts for Ukraine.

Daniel Holzman, Baraboo