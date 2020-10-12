Don't fall for two-party fallacy -- Tim Macy

In response to the recent letter to the editor "Republicans should vote for Biden," I agree with the author that President Donald Trump's behavior should make Republicans consider voting for someone else. I do not, however, agree that person should be Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

I have discussed politics with many people in my life, and it seems that most of us are somewhere in the middle of the political spectrum. The Democrats keep moving further left, the Republicans keep moving further right. This leaves a large group of people without good options from these two parties.

Let's stop buying into the fallacy that we have to vote for one of these two candidates. Three other candidates are on the presidential ballot in Wisconsin. Take a look at their platforms and see if one of them fits your beliefs better than the extremes we see from the Democrats and Republicans.

The only way we can start to reverse the polarization in our country is to stop electing the people who perpetuate it.

Tim Macy, Sun Prairie