Don't fall for GOP fearmongering -- Floyd Munro

A party I sometimes supported, or at least respected, is now so extreme it threatens our democracy.

The Republican platform of “less government intrusion” is now only their intrusion. Republicans are setting the stage for control of our government and institutions -- from top to bottom.

Allegiance is built by using the same tactic authoritarians have used throughout history -- making you afraid. By repeating misinformation, lies and conspiracy theories, the GOP wants you to be afraid of everything and everyone -- except them. They set the fires and then pretend to put them out.

After Republicans portrayed COVID-19 as a “hoax” created by Democrats, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, wanted us to be afraid of vaccines -- and use mouthwash instead. Wearing masks would be losing your “liberty and freedom” -- yet attempting to overturn the results of the most scrutinized election ever is perfectly fine. Republicans say you should make your “own choices” -- while they take women’s reproductive rights away and shut down clinics that give more access to birth control.

They exaggerate what is taught in schools, create mistrust for health care and dismiss LGBTQ people as pretenders. Republicans want you to believe elections are “rigged” -- unless they win. Talk about overreach.

It’s not about “your freedom.” It’s about their power and control.

Floyd Munro, Randolph