Don't fall for false media narratives -- Ricardo Cruz, Middleton
The Rittenhouse verdict of not guilty should serve as an important lesson to Madison residents who continue to ignore the rule of law and instead rely on the false narrative presented by the mainstream media to justify their violent tendencies.

Misleading news stories from CNN, MSNBC and the New York Times continue to propagate misleading and inflammatory stories that race-bait the ignorant masses who welcome virtue signaling and group think. Madison is especially suggestive to this type of influence because the local government and educators continue to mislead about gender and race.

People who commit acts of violence for any reason should expect to face consequences when they threaten another person. It is not a difficult concept to grasp. Unfortunately, the local liberal chamber pot of politicians and “influencers” want you to obey at all costs.

Ricardo Cruz, Middleton

