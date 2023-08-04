UW-Madison announced it will offer "enhanced beverage choices" at the Kohl Center and Bahn Arena in Madison this fall.
What does it look like to me? People will get drunk before and after the games, so we need to cash in on this, too. College athletics at UW will offer alcohol on a campus widely known as one of the biggest party schools in the U.S.
Enhanced choices? Certainly. Does our city need this? No.
I'm not against drinking, but this just contributes to our "frat boy culture of excess."
Steve Hoffenberg, Madison
