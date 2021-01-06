Don't eliminate gendered words -- Jon Thorell

In it's first full day of business, the leaders of our newly formed U.S. House of Representatives are proposing to eliminate the use of gender specific pronouns.
This clearly demonstrates how out of touch our nation's lawmakers have become with their citizens. I am proud to be called a man, a son, a husband, a father and a grandfather. Those words will now be silenced to appease a small percentage of influential far-left activists.
Strong families are the base structure of a successful society. Outrageous liberal insanity like this is part of the reason President Donald Trump was elected in 2016. Will they also mandate that men can bear children?
Jon Thorell, Wonewoc