Don't disparage Mexican heritage -- Mary Ortega

My children are Latinas, and their father is Latino. They were all born and raised in El Paso, Texas.

People were out with their Mexican flags celebrating their heritage and the struggles that many endured in an attempt to become American. My children drove with a Mexican flag flying out of their car to show their pride for their grandparents and heritage.

Unfortunately, people did not all understand this. My children were yelled at, flipped the finger and almost ran off of the road.

I would like to remind people that our families are from countries all over the world. Most of us had an ancestor who immigrated here at one point or another. The people who celebrated were shunned by people whose families had the same goal -- to become American.

Your nationality doesn't define you, and pride in your heritage should not, either.

Mary Ortega, Madison