Don't dismiss those opposed to vaccine -- Margo Redmond

Living under threat of COVID-19 is making us irritable. Enraged individuals are blaming the unvaccinated for the continuing pandemic -- and blaming vaccine hesitancy on misinformation. Some hesitancy is based on stupid stuff like the conspiracy theory that COVID vaccines have a microchip to control or reduce the population.
The government is not out to kill us. It is desperate to end the pandemic, desperate enough to release inadequately studied vaccines. Trials typically take five years, not the five months spurred on by former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed.
Not all who hesitate are misinformed, and not all negative information is misinformation. Some people see others fall ill from these vaccines and are afraid. Their fears are not unfounded.
Feeling it was my civic duty to protect myself and others, I got vaccinated seven months ago. I am still sick with symptoms similar to long-haul COVID, though I never had COVID.
International sports figures such as French tennis star Jeremy Chardy and U.S. mountain biker Kyle Warner are planning to sit out the season due to debilitating side effects they attribute to the vaccine. They are real people. They are real sick, and they have company among those who have developed lingering symptoms following vaccination.