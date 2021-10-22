 Skip to main content

Don't develop East Towne's wetlands -- Jeffery Steele
Tucked away behind the retail centers of East Towne Mall lies one of Madison’s most intact remaining wetlands. It is here that bubbling seeps of groundwater trickle across sedge meadows, forming the headwaters of Starkweather Creek’s east branch before meandering between tallgrass prairie and oak woodlands.

Despite the proximity of the adjacent parking lots and sprawling urbanization, this wetland appears much as it has for generations, and it is in danger of being destroyed.

The city recently released a future vision for this area via the “Draft Land Use and Transportation Concept” in the Greater East Towne Mall Area Plan. Though this concept plan states the natural areas surrounding East Towne Mall are a “top priority” and lists a commitment to “embrace areas like Starkweather Creek,” the plan also includes proposals to create “low-medium residential” housing on the drier prairie remnants along East Springs Road. It also envisions a “new large community park” between Zier and Lien roads on an existing wetland parallel to Starkweather Creek.

Instead of seeing our wetlands as a development opportunity, perhaps we can learn from the follies of our European predecessors and begin to respect and cherish our natural heritage for future generations.

Jeffery Steele, Madison

