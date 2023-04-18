My great-grandfather was one of the builders of the structure on the Capitol Square at 20 and 22 N. Carroll St. next to the Wisconsin Historical Society. I have been on Zoom calls with the panel at the society pleading my case for preservation of my great-grandfather's last standing building on the Square. He has already had four other buildings torn down for new construction.

I found out recently that the state is funding a good portion of this new glass building to house the new Historical Society Museum. This is doing the exact opposite of preserving history.

I am pleading with someone to try to preserve at least the facades of these buildings to show what architecture was like back in the early 1900s in Madison. The facades could be an entrance for a lunch counter as well as a museum gift shop.

I don’t have a pile of money to buy off anyone, but I have a heart that is breaking for the history we are losing.

We should preserve this piece of history and not just put up another glass building on the Square. This is not a political thing, it is the right thing to do.

Daniel L. Douglas, Madison

