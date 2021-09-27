Don't deny the reality of COVID -- Terry Schmeckpeper

We are seeing headlines that hospitals all over the country are shutting down units because of COVID patients. Why do people who know how to read continue to argue that COVID is a hoax? Would a "hoax" make a hospital shut down services for its other patients?
COVID is real. It can make some people a little sick, some dangerously sick and has killed hundreds of thousands in the United States. And yet people continue to resist vaccines that have been proven to work, and something as simple as masks that have been shown to reduce the chances of spreading COVID.
Do those steps prevent COVID perfectly? No. But they greatly reduce the possibility of getting COVID, sometimes by up to 90% or more. Why would anybody ignore that information and protection, with or without a mandate?
A lot of vaccines have been mandatory over the last several decades. Did people "lose their freedoms” for following those mandates? No. What they “lost” was a bunch of very serious diseases. People are denying reality because politicians told them to.
So skip the vaccine and use your “freedom” to get and spread the disease, or use it to protect yourself and others. It's your decision.
Terry Schmeckpeper, Onalaska