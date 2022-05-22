 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Don't cut trees for Reindahl center -- Chuck Litweiler

Madison's parks superintendent rightly celebrated the growth in outdoor use of parkland in last Sunday's State Journal story "Outside and loving it: Park usage still strong."

The superintendent and the Madison Parks Commission have chosen to site an Imagination Center where the Reindahl Park shelter now is. The trees around the shelter could all be removed. There is plenty of open space nearby that requires no tree removal.

The parks superintendent and the Parks Commission should publicly explain why the center must be built on the chosen site. The only people who may have been informed and involved in the site choice seem to be center advocates who either favored the site or cared only that the center be built. The rest of us were in the dark

Better than just explaining their decision, the superintendent and the commission should make a more concerted public effort to gauge the opinions of residents of the City Council district next to the park.

Chuck Litweiler, Madison 

