Before assuming the presidency in 1861, Abraham Lincoln wrote, "We have just carried an election on principles fairly stated to the people. Now we are told ... [we must] surrender to those we have beaten."

A surrender is essentially what Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien, are trying to accomplish on abortion rights.

Van Orden has admitted that unless Republicans can orchestrate a compromise, the wishes of the majority to restore abortion rights may prevail. The position maintained by the winner of the recent state Supreme Court election was returning to abortion rights contained in Roe v. Wade. That position is not what the Republicans are proposing.

Van Orden admits that even a small compromise is “deeply troubling.” But he is understandably worried that even the majority of voters in his district voted for a return to Roe v. Wade abortion rights.

The principles were fairly stated in the Supreme Court race. We need not surrender to those we have beaten. Gov. Tony Evers has promised to veto any compromise legislation presented by the Legislature. We need to support him in respecting the will of the voters.

On this issue, no compromise is the right choice.

Beverly Pestel, Richland Center

