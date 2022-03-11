Don't complain about inflated gas -- Patrick McCutcheon

Oil companies are taking advantage of us. The minute this invasion of Ukraine started, gas prices went up and continued to increase every day.

Those price increases are for gas that has already been delivered, days or possibly weeks before, and probably paid for prior to any of this happening. Prices didn’t need to increase until more bulk gas was added and billed at the higher rate.

I haven't heard about any terminals going dry, so I'm assuming they are full of pre-invasion gas at pre-invasion prices. Instantaneous price increases are the oil companies' way of maximizing profit. But I'm not complaining about paying more. My house, family and friends are all still intact, and my life isn’t at risk from being blown up.

I know many can't afford the price of gas right now, which does need to be addressed through some type of relief program. Not a relief program for everyone, just those who can show a need. For the rest of us who can afford to pay a bit more for a while, the last thing in the world we should do is complain about it.

Patrick McCutcheon, Fitchburg