Don't compare Jan. 6 to 9/11 -- Reid Goldberg

This year, like the past 19, we reflected on the tragedy that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001.
Appropriately and respectfully, many people regard this annual remembrance with reverence and humility.
But a small yet vocal contingent of people downplay the significance of that tragedy by playing up the significance of another: the events of Jan. 6, 2021.
With one person killed as a direct result of the assault, the U.S. Capitol riots were quelled in a matter of hours, and the democratic process resumed unfettered. The events of 9/11 directly ended nearly 3,000 lives, not to mention many others in subsequent years due to a variety of factors.
The nerve required to compare the horrific events of 9/11 to the trespassing on government property by a handful of low-information people highlights a very troubling lack of perspective.
What happened on Jan. 6 was disgraceful and reprehensible, and those who stormed the U.S. Capitol will have their day in court. But the idea that what those people did can hold a candle to the actions of mass-murdering hijackers is the epitome of an apples-and-oranges comparison.
Nearly 3,000 to one. You do the math.
Reid Goldberg, Madison