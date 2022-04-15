Don't compare Biden to Justice Thomas -- Claudia Cooper

I’m a little confused by Marc Thiessen's April 7 column, "If Thomas has to recuse, what about Biden?" I’m unclear about his grievance.

President Joe Biden has not shown any indication of involving himself in any investigation into his son nor brother. That is unlike Biden's predecessor, former President Donald Trump, who seemed to fire investigators and prosecutors almost daily. Biden has vowed to let the Justice Department work independently and, as far as I’m aware, it has full autonomy.

As for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, he was the only vote against releasing the National Archives documents surrounding Jan. 6. Thomas may not have been aware of his wife’s actions, but the question does need to be asked.

I also have a grave concern when Thiessen states that Ginni Thomas’ text messages were “harmless.” If she was not the wife of a Supreme Court justice, maybe you could consider her text messages harmless. They also would not have been part of the National Archive record. But because she had direct communication with the upper echelons of our government due to her status, they were included. These are not harmless text messages.

Finally, until Biden shows any inclination to involve himself in any of his family’s legal issues, what was the point of Thiessen’s column?

I missed it.

Claudia Cooper, Madison