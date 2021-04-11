Don't close off parks to motorists -- Scott Hirschler

I’m worried that we are limiting access to much of what has made our city one of the finest. Before the Madison parks became part of the city government, it was a volunteer organization and was funded as such. The Park and Pleasure Drive Association started our park system. Note in the name “Pleasure Drive” -- as in cars.
My grandmother used to drive 200 miles from Iowa to see the extravagant collection of lilacs in the Arboretum. As she grew older, her stamina and ability to get out of the car faded. My mother, a landscape architect with a master's in land resource management, designed some accessible trails at the MacKenzie Center. She was overcome with multiple sclerosis and dementia and couldn’t get out of her wheelchair.
I’m not aging that gracefully, and my old dog, Monster, can hardly walk. She lies around most of the day. But when I ask her if she wants to go for a cruise, she’s ready to roll. We drive around Monona Bay, Vilas Park and elsewhere hoping to see dogs out walking with their people.
Not everybody can ride a bicycle or go jogging. Some of the coolest routes have been closed or had their access limited. As discussions continue and roads are closed, we should consider our history and the need for all of us to go out for a pleasure drive.