Don't chill Tlaib right to speech -- John Costello

In his Aug. 12 column “Tlaib’s bigotry comes from MAGA handbook,” Dana Milbank denied U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., her right to legitimately criticize Israel by smearing her as an antisemitic bigot.
His evidence is that in a speech, she used the pronoun "they" vaguely to refer to an unnamed group out to "exploit the rest of us for their own profit" from "behind the curtain." Milbank says all these are antisemitic tropes. And what makes it clear proof is that she said "'they' operate both in Gaza and Detroit, and only Jews meet that description."
Tlaib never mentioned Jews or that "they" oppress African Americans in Michigan or Gaza. Her speech was about the intersectionality of oppression of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and Black people in segregated, deprived parts of America. She was talking about those who profit from systemic racism in Israel and Michigan, by tapping its innate power to control populations.
Tlaib is a sitting Congresswoman. If she’s prevented from rooting out injustice, it’s an attack on our democracy. Just as preventing Congress from performing its function on Jan. 6 was an attack on our democracy.
Chilling Tlaib’s speech here also helps perpetuate the oppression that exists in Israeli-occupied Palestine and our communities of color.
John Costello, McFarland