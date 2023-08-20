I was appalled by last Sunday's letter to the editor “UW's rude football chant needs to go.”

While I must agree that the time-honored tradition of Section P exchanging vulgarities with Section O at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison is vile and primal at best, it is not for the administrators, executives or entitled community fans to dictate which cheers are appropriate. It is a quintessential college experience to be able to learn to express yourself as you wish.

In 2003 the athletic department and administration learned this important lesson when trying to eliminate playing House of Pain’s song "Jump Around." The students revolted loudly, including vulgar chants directed at "the sound guy" throughout the fourth quarter of a game. Naturally, the students prevailed and now "Jump Around" is a nationally renowned tradition for the school.

Wisconsin football fans will hopefully embrace the good with the bad and not censure what is arguably the best fan base in college football.

Jonathan Stevens, Sun Prairie