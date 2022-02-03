Don't censor Joe Rogan's podcast -- Liz Amundson

My librarian ears prick up when rock stars start talking about censoring somebody.
I'd heard of Joe Rogan only as a shorthand for Aaron Rodgers' decisions: "Rodgers has been listening to Joe Rogan." Once Neil Young (and now Joni Mitchell) wanted to ban him from Spotify, I'm sure many librarians went to listen.
Rogan's most recent COVID-related guest, when I checked, was Dr. Robert Malone -- it was a three-hour listen. Frankly, he was very capable at explaining complicated and technical medical information and decoding jargon. I probably disagree with him on some things, but on much I did not. I did not hear a thing that should be censored. Thinking outside the mainstream should be welcomed in our society. Points of view you may disagree with are exactly what we all should explore and hear.
My library and information studies degree taught me many things, including this: Censorship does not achieve the goal desired. All points of view are welcome. Ideas in the open air are best for our society.
People are also reading…
What now? Another tech titan will decide what the rest of us can access? These times create strange bedfellows.
Liz Amundson, Madison