Don't call cops to harass Black folks -- Heidi Ropa and Cricket Stevens Gage

Last summer, we witnessed a white woman weaponizing law enforcement against a Black man in New York's Central Park. Knowing the potential outcome, she threatened: "I'm going to tell them there's an African-American man threatening my life.” When we search the term #livingwhileblack, we see the pervasive nature of this practice in white communities. When we examine our community, we see we are not immune.
Our organization, Aspiring Anti-Racists of Cross Plains (AARC), recently learned about an incident in which a young Black man was harassed by a white man who later called the police on him. This was not the only time a white harasser has made calls about Black people when no crime was being committed. How do we begin to change the environment of harassment and surveillance permeating the lives of Black people?
Wisconsin needs legislation to prohibit this practice. Oregon’s 2020 law allows people to seek financial damages for reasons such as emotional distress brought on by such racially motivated calls placed to police. Legislation will hold people accountable when they use the police to intentionally discriminate. The impulse to call the police needs to be checked with legal ramifications for reporting based on racism and fear.
Heidi Ropa, Cross Plains, and Cricket Stevens Gage, Middleton