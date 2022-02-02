Don't bully those who refuse vaccine -- Geoff Gallagher

I'm getting very tired of the constant bullying of those who have chosen to remain unvaccinated -- by politicians, the news media, social media and others.
I am, for the record, vaccinated. Some people I work with are not. So be it.
If the information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization is to be believed, we are all susceptible to catching COVID. It is whether those who have chosen vaccines will get a less severe case.
The vaccines are not a cure, nor do they give full immunity from COVID -- that is proven by the fact that many of the vaccinated and boosted are still getting COVID. The vaccines are, at best, immune boosters.
This disease will run its course as it sees fit. So let's stop blaming the unvaccinated for perpetuating COVID, and let's wear our masks when appropriate and all ride this out.
Bullying someone who has made a different choice for themselves will not end COVID any sooner. And it will not make life any more peaceful.
People are also reading…
Geoff Gallagher, Fitchburg