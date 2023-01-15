Don't bulldoze historic structure -- Ron Prince

I read with concern the article in Sunday's State Journal "Nomination at odds with plan for redevelopment." It was about the threatened future of the Filene House on North Sherman Avenue in Madison. A Chicago developer wishes to raise this building, dedicated by Harry Truman in 1950, to make way for apartment buildings.

A group of citizens is working to have it designated a city landmark so it will be incorporated into future development rather than simply torn down.

It becomes ever more important to recognize our history and preserve it in real ways, to be able to point at something -- a solid structure -- and say that it represents something important, in this case a national movement to make banking services available to all people, not only the rich.

Instead, too many wish to embrace temporary fixes to the perennial problem of locating new housing. In this situation, it seems that clear alternatives are available. The path to achieving the best of those alternatives is to approve the landmark designation, thus requiring developers to respect the wishes of the community rather than simply applying that favorite of tools, the bulldozer.

Ron Prince, Madison

