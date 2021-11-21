Don't build center in Reindahl Park -- Chuck Litweiler

Planning for the Greater East Town area in Madison is going into higher gear. With all the possible scenarios, no mention was made of siting the Imagination Center anywhere other than Reindahl Park.
We have seen how well the city has protected the woods during the ongoing homeless encampment. No building should be sited anywhere near trees in the park. That means the only available land would be in what is now soccer fields.
There is no good reason to site the center in the park other than to save the cost of buying land elsewhere in the East Towne area. Proposed development scenarios around East Towne include housing -- possibly a residential community with a school. Include the center in these plans, possibly with retail next to or under the center.
Let the park be a park.
Chuck Litweiler, Madison