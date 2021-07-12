 Skip to main content
Don't bring vote audit circus here -- Kathleen White
Don't bring vote audit circus here -- Kathleen White

I have been hearing for sometime that our Republican-led Legislature wants to bring the Arizona recount circus to Wisconsin.

This madness about a stolen election needs to stop. What is happening in Arizona is a sham. The cyber ninjas are damaging ballots and voting machines to "find" voter fraud.

It is interesting that they are looking at only one county in Arizona -- a county with many minority voters. I am sure that if they are allowed to bring this illegal circus to Wisconsin they will only look at Milwaukee and Dane counties. As a Dane County resident, I refuse to see my ballot used to continue this fantasy of fraud.

More importantly, I refuse to see one dollar of my taxes spent to work to destroy our democracy. The Legislature must do the right thing and give up this idea.

Kathleen White, Madison

