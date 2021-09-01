 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Don't blame Trump for Biden's failure -- Dick Greffin
0 comments

Don't blame Trump for Biden's failure -- Dick Greffin

  • 0

The lies against former President Donald Trump from liberals continue.

President Joe Biden became commander in chief of our armed forces nine months ago. Yet Biden and his followers continue to blame Trump for the mishandling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

If Trump was still in charge of our military, the Taliban would have never taken control of Kabul until Trump allowed. President Trump made it known to our terrorist enemies that he never asks them for anything. Rather, unlike Biden, Trump tells our enemies what to expect if they cause any harm.

The loss of 13 of our young military heroes and the handing over of millions of dollars worth of military weapons, vehicles and aircraft to the enemy is the direct result of poor decisions by Biden.

The reasons for President Trump's impeachment are nothing compared to the errors already made by President Biden, whose mistakes led to the deaths of not only our young heroes but hundreds of Afghan citizens.

Dick Greffin, Waunakee

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist draws a cartoon with Bucky Badger and Wisconsin fans returning to Camp Randall.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics