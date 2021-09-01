Don't blame Trump for Biden's failure -- Dick Greffin

The lies against former President Donald Trump from liberals continue.
President Joe Biden became commander in chief of our armed forces nine months ago. Yet Biden and his followers continue to blame Trump for the mishandling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.
If Trump was still in charge of our military, the Taliban would have never taken control of Kabul until Trump allowed. President Trump made it known to our terrorist enemies that he never asks them for anything. Rather, unlike Biden, Trump tells our enemies what to expect if they cause any harm.
The loss of 13 of our young military heroes and the handing over of millions of dollars worth of military weapons, vehicles and aircraft to the enemy is the direct result of poor decisions by Biden.
The reasons for President Trump's impeachment are nothing compared to the errors already made by President Biden, whose mistakes led to the deaths of not only our young heroes but hundreds of Afghan citizens.
Dick Greffin, Waunakee