Don't blame staff for virtual plan -- Carolyn Michaelis Berard

I am a Madison public school teacher and parent.

Over the past several days, a lot of anger and frustration has been directed at teachers because parents and community members are upset about the Madison School District's plan for starting the year with virtual learning.

I think all of this negative energy is misdirected. The decision to offer virtual learning was made by the administration and the elected School Board, because they decided that was the best choice for our community, at this time -- not because teachers "demanded" it.

Instead of teacher bashing, we need to work together as a community to support one another, take steps to slow the spread of COVID-19, and make the investments needed so that school buildings can be safely opened for students and staff when community spread is better controlled.

Carolyn Michaelis Berard, Madison