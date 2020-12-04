Don't blame rock for hateful name -- Don Klongland

It seems about 100 years ago simpletons called a rock on the campus of UW-Madison a derogatory racial slur.
Now a group wants to remove this magnificent 70-ton glacial rock because the group says it is about racism. The simple truth is they are saying let's punish this rock because someone called it a bad name. The smallest of our children know it is wrong to punish something or someone because others are calling them hateful names.
If this group is so bent on punishing something or someone, then go back and find the stone throwers of 100 years ago and blame them. Go for it. But if that cannot make you happy or give you peace, then for your own sake, you might try to find things in your life to be grateful for.
It is a gift, but we all have to work at it.
Don Klongland, Madison
