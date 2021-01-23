Don't blame media for Trump's riot -- Russell Pope

I must disagree with last Monday's letter to the editor " Media's rhetoric fuels confrontation ," which seems to blame the media and its reporting for fomenting the U.S. Capitol riot.

The letter contends that, “The media is more guilty than Donald Trump or Joe Biden.” To compare the actions of President Biden with those of former President Trump is astounding. It is clear that it was Trump who incited the riot at the Capitol building with his own words. I can understand that a Trump supporter would rather not have those words reported.