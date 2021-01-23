 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Don't blame media for Trump's riot -- Russell Pope
0 comments

Don't blame media for Trump's riot -- Russell Pope

  • 0

I must disagree with last Monday's letter to the editor "Media's rhetoric fuels confrontation," which seems to blame the media and its reporting for fomenting the U.S. Capitol riot.

The letter contends that, “The media is more guilty than Donald Trump or Joe Biden.” To compare the actions of President Biden with those of former President Trump is astounding. It is clear that it was Trump who incited the riot at the Capitol building with his own words. I can understand that a Trump supporter would rather not have those words reported.

We would all wish that those words had never been uttered.

Russell Pope, Middleton

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics