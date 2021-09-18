Don't blame left for lack of unity -- Jan Robbins

I agree our nation needs to be united in an effort to overcome myriad critical problems. We must drop the finger-pointing and divisive language.
But the Sept. 13 letter to the editor "Nation now needs truth and courage" promotes opinions of unity while in the same breath blaming our problems and lack of truth and courage on "identity politics, cancel culture and the left wing's victim/perpetrator narrative."
First let's face the truth: Our country was conceived as a place of welcome and equality. That's an ideal we have not yet reached, but we are working toward that and will continue to do so as long as we realize we are not there yet. It takes real courage to admit that, for many, this has not been the case. It takes courage to actively do something to make changes that will bring us closer to the ideal.
Social justice should be the goal of all citizens. We should recognize the benefits we will all reap if our ideals match our actions. A call to social justice is not a pandemic. It should be an awakening and an awareness that we can and should do better, together.
Jan Robbins, Madison