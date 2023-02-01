Don't blame key programs for debt -- Mark Tyler

Veronique de Rugy blamed Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security for America's debt in her column Monday about bipartisanship titled "Cooperation ran us into debt, can get us out."

Our paystubs show we all pay for Social Security and Medicare out of our current earnings. Older folks recall these amounts increased to pay for the current retiring baby boomers. If these fund’s are “borrowed” from us, how does cutting benefits repay these debts? De Rugy glosses over the tax cuts for the wealthy imposed by Presidents Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush and Donald Trump, plus two wars over 20 years (without tax increases) and now Ukraine.

Congress also has restored earmarks, where legislators have us borrow money for their pet projects without even taking a specific vote. It’s evident to me that one reason we have so much debt is legislators vote to spend, then Republicans vote not to pay the bills, and then they vote to lower taxes and not pay their share of what they voted to spend.

Mark Tyler, Sauk City

The Mendota Marsh collection