Don't blame foes of solar, wind farms -- Alan Jewell

Phil Hands' Dec. 11 political cartoon was sanctimonious and hypocritical. It depicted Santa flying his reindeer past a home displaying signs opposed to transmission lines, solar farms and wind farms. Santa says, "That means they'll end up with coal."

Hands shouldn't blame the "NIMBY" folks who are complaining about being trampled by the energy oligarchs and the green-energy carpet baggers.

How about covering Madison's lakes with solar farms and silicon from shore to shore? How about lacing your community with ultra-high voltage lines strung over your homes and businesses? How about erecting wind turbines that dwarf any other allowed structure’s height? How about addressing the terrible cost of living under the constant throbbing of a wind turbine’s infrasound?

How about addressing the lack of governmental oversight that allows the moneyed interests to crush the common man’s ability to resist his financial calamity for the sake of allowing financial rape of the ratepayers?

Perhaps first, one could build four giant wind turbines, one on each corner of the Capitol Square, to test the suitability of living under the current corrupt playing field. If the affected citizens complain, then reverse the wind turbines into giant fans that could blow some fresh air into the putrid smell emanating from the Capitol building.

Alan Jewell, Dodgeville

