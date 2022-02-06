Don't blame Biden for recent inflation -- Craig Peterman

I sincerely believe we need a strong opposition political party for balance and methodical progress. But today’s GOP is not the answer. Even in the State Journal's letters to the editor, the GOP supporters offer little but incessant blame spewed by Ruppert Murdoch’s Fox News.

For example, you can identify a GOP echo chamber if the person blames our current inflation on the Biden administration. Ask what policy from President Joe Biden caused inflation, and you'll probably get crickets.

The inflation seeds were clearly planted during the Trump administration. First, higher prices came from former President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods. Then the Federal Reserve, chaired by a Trump appointee during the Trump administration, digitally printed huge sums of money. That led to excess money sloshing around. The unprecedented COVID fiscal support during the Trump administration led to our country’s largest deficits ever, leading to unprecedented demand potential.

Were any plans given to the incoming administration to address supply chain issues? Wishful thinking.

Finally, net immigration has been declining since Trump’s anti-immigration stance, helping to cause labor shortages everywhere. Biden’s contribution was encouraging vaccinations, which allowed more citizens to spend that pent up demand. Low supply and high demand causes inflation, not the neo-GOP’s alternate reality.

Craig Peterman, Middleton