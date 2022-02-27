Don't blame Biden for Putin's actions -- Phil Speth

The Feb. 17 letter to the editor "Biden is botching foreign operations " argued that Russian leader Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine because of the way President Joe Biden handled the Afghanistan exit. That's absurd.

The letter insinuates that America is perceived as weak under Biden. Putin's long-term goal has always been to restore the old Soviet Union, seeking dominance over neighboring countries by any means necessary. Putin doesn't want any democratic countries close to his own in fear of Russian people wanting the same freedoms. Despots like to control every aspect of citizens' lives, including what they hear and see.