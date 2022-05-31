Don't blame Biden for our divisions -- Derek Popp

Don’t blame Biden for our divisions

The May 17 letter to the editor “Biden has failed to unite nation“ focused on more COVID deaths occurring under President Joe Biden than under former President Donald Trump, and that Biden has not unified the country.

Biden has failed to unite nation -- Dean McGuire Besides promising to defeat the virus, candidate Joe Biden promised to unify the country. He…

I have to disagree. Biden has handled COVID very well. He took the vaccine that the United States paid a lot of the development costs for, and he distributed it equally around the country.

Yes, the vaccine existed during Trump’s presidency, but the distribution was pretty uneven across the country. Many areas run by Democrats did not having enough, and other areas had more than they needed.

Yes, a lot of people are dying, but they are almost all unvaccinated. The people who are not vaccinated have no intention of becoming vaccinated, yet this administration keeps appealing to them.

In terms of not unifying the country, Biden didn’t pay attention when he was vice president. The Republicans don’t want to work with the enemy. They have opposed just about every piece of legislation and every nominee. They probably wouldn’t come along if he championed their plans.

Derek Popp, Mount Horeb