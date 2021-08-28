Don't blame Biden for evacuation -- S. Michael Shivers

While President Joe Biden inherited the Afghanistan situation from Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump, it does not surprise me that certain people are quick to blame Biden for our evacuation troubles.
I'm disturbed by those who blame our president for our nation's troubles, yet fail to have the guts to do something about the Trump supporters and other insurrectionists who stormed our U.S. Capitol. This was an act of treason last January -- yet many Republicans have been afraid to punish these people.
Our COVID-19 crisis is a excellent example of Republicans' failure. Had Trump been any kind of a leader by treating COVID-19 as a threat, he would have mandated certain policies to our states to protect us from this deadly threat. Our former governor, Tommy Thompson, a Republican, has recently shown us he has the guts to defy our Republican Legislature in its attempt to slacken rules in the UW System.
Before blame is laid on anyone for our troubles in Afghanistan, people should have an understanding of why we have a COVID-19 crisis in our country, and why evacuating is a tragic a situation -- just like getting out of Vietnam was.
Could Trump -- or anyone else -- have done better?
S. Michael Shivers, Madison