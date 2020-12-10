Don't besmirch our poll workers -- Susan McCurdy

If anything, the Republicans might rethink besmirching our hardworking poll workers. Instead, they should be praising them for their devotion to our democracy and its processes. I know our local folks have the highest integrity.
The Republicans should assure the hardworking folks in Wisconsin of their continued support in all future elections. Trying to invalidate us is so petty. It's reminiscent of schoolyard bullying behavior.
The party of Lincoln was never meant to act in so small a manner. Fighting Bob LaFollette would just shake his head in disbelief at our foolishness of supporting the current occupant of the White House's paranoia.
One of my good friends just came down with COVID-19 -- that is what we should all be rising up to fight. If we all truly believe we are our brother's keeper, that is the battle we must join.
Susan McCurdy, La Crosse
