Don't be fooled by ads about crime -- Thomas Gilbert

Once again we are bombarded with claims that the path to safer communities is harsher punishment for criminals.

Studies show that is not true. Yet that is what some candidates want you to believe. They claim their opponents are “soft on crime” -- a meaningless label, but one they hope will cause you to fear their opponents.

People are released from prison because they have served their sentence or are legally paroled. Yet the ads would have us believe that current public officials are simply walking through prisons, unlocking cell doors and telling the occupants to skedaddle. We can be tempted to believe this because we have little understanding of how the criminal legal system operates. Sponsors of these ads know better, but they simply want you to fear.

Why do politicians spend so much on misleading ads? Because they work. They drive us to make knee-jerk choices and decisions. If we want a safer society, we need to replace fear-mongering with an understanding of the proven approaches that reduce crime and make our communities safer. When candidates tell you to be afraid, it is a clear signal that they do not want you to think about the real facts.

Thomas Gilbert, Middleton