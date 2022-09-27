 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Don't be duped into hating others -- Tom Ohlert

Some politicians seem to what to mislead people into thinking that Asian people are somehow an enemy.

It's my experience that if you are lucky enough to travel through the many amazing Asian cultures -- and if at some point you would need help -- someone would come forward to offer that help like you were family, which you are. And thereafter, it would be difficult for any politician to convince you to demonize whole races and to hate people you don't even know.

If travel to the other side of the planet is cost- and time-prohibitive, we can still go on the most worthy journey of all. We can go deep inside ourselves to the place where we have everything in common. That's where civilization was born and where we can get the most done together.

Tom Ohlert, Albany

