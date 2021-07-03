 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Don't be duped by the fair maps folks -- Mike Badger
0 comments

Don't be duped by the fair maps folks -- Mike Badger

  • 0

Many letters to the editor have condemned unfair legislative voting districts in Wisconsin.

In Mount Horeb, the Frolic Parade had a big showing by people who want fair maps. Everyone wants fair maps, but the Wisconsin Legislature needs to hold firm for the moment. Democrats are really good at a "do as I say, not as I do" mantra. When heavily gerrymandered states such as Illinois, New York and Maryland move to redistricting in a fair and equitable way, we in Wisconsin can follow.

So let's be patient for the time being and not get weak-kneed. Personally, I would like to put Donald Trump in the rearview mirror. But the reason so many people held their nose and voted for him twice was because he was willing to stand up to bullies like the fair maps folks.

Let's show Trump-like backbone and resist this movement. People may say that Wisconsin should lead by example. In this case we shouldn't. We've been made fools of before. Let's not be duped again. 

Mike Badger, Mount Horeb

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his recent Mendota Marsh comic strip. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics