Don't be duped by campaign ads -- Joyce Anderson

I am frustrated by ads that play on our fears. Let’s look at the reality of cash bail, parole and defunding the police.

Cash bail allows people who have cash to get out on bail, whereas those who don’t have cash cannot. The criteria for bail should not be how much money you have but the seriousness of the crime and the risk of fleeing or reoffending.

Most people in Wisconsin who are eligible for parole were sentenced more than 22 years ago by judges who thought they would have an opportunity by now to earn their release. Those released in the past four years have worked hard and supported their families and communities. Very few have been found to have committed a new crime.

“Defunding the police” does not mean we don’t provide resources for our police force. It does mean, in some cases, reallocating funds to provide more training for dealing with people with mental health issues and deescalating situations, and preventing crime in the first place. Simply providing more weapons or military-style equipment will do nothing to prevent crime.

Please get the facts and think critically about what you hear. Don’t allow your fears to dominate.

Joyce Anderson, Madison