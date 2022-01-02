 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Don't be a chump for Trump -- Stacy Anderson
0 comments

Don't be a chump for Trump -- Stacy Anderson

  • 0

When did Americans, specifically Trump-loving Republicans, become such suckers?

Scared your party can't win an honest election? Shut your eyes, plug your ears and swallow the Big Lie whole.

Fearful that a very scary, highly contagious virus will stop you from living your life? Deny facts and a lifesaving vaccine. Embrace simplistic notions such as gargling with mouthwash to try to keep you safe.

Seriously, if living in fantasy land is preferable to a reality-based life, then Trump-loving Republicans are ripe for the picking by any and all con artists. Their delusions make our country less democratic and far less healthy -- physically and mentally.

I'm willing to bet a majority of our most cynical legislators are fully vaccinated and know in their hearts that Trump and his ilk are not just snake oil salesmen but also snakes. It's true that life can be hard and reality scary. But we can come together and make it better by facing the facts.

Be brave. Don't be a chump.

Stacy Anderson, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws Joe Biden and the "Ghost of Elections Yet to Come"
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics