Don't be a chump for Trump -- Stacy Anderson

When did Americans, specifically Trump-loving Republicans, become such suckers?
Scared your party can't win an honest election? Shut your eyes, plug your ears and swallow the Big Lie whole.
Fearful that a very scary, highly contagious virus will stop you from living your life? Deny facts and a lifesaving vaccine. Embrace simplistic notions such as gargling with mouthwash to try to keep you safe.
Seriously, if living in fantasy land is preferable to a reality-based life, then Trump-loving Republicans are ripe for the picking by any and all con artists. Their delusions make our country less democratic and far less healthy -- physically and mentally.
I'm willing to bet a majority of our most cynical legislators are fully vaccinated and know in their hearts that Trump and his ilk are not just snake oil salesmen but also snakes. It's true that life can be hard and reality scary. But we can come together and make it better by facing the facts.
Be brave. Don't be a chump.
Stacy Anderson, Madison