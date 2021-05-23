Don't base voting bills on false claims -- Anna Shen

Voting is the foundation of American democracy, and the efforts of the Wisconsin Legislature should be directed to facilitating rather than suppressing the right to vote.
If you believe in the right to vote, I urge you to support Gov. Tony Evers' veto of several bills that were based on a false claim of massive voter fraud. Many investigations have failed to substantiate that.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission 2020 report, covering over 5.8 million votes cast from November 2018 through the 2020 presidential primary, indicates 19 possible cases of fraud. That's good evidence that existing safeguards are effective.
If you want to perpetuate the fiction that 99% of voter fraud cases are not caught, then you might say that the total number of possible fraudulent votes would be 1,900 out of 5.8 million, or 0.0003%. How does this unreasonably inflated, yet insignificant, number compare to the likely thousands or tens of thousands of voters, mainly elderly and disabled, whose ability to cast a ballot is suppressed?
Anna Shen, Madison