I am deeply offended by Judge Janet Protasiewicz’s recent TV ad attacking Daniel Kelly for representing criminal defendants. This is the same tactic that conservatives used to smear Justice Louis Butler.

That smear contributed to a very able and thoughtful justice losing his seat on the state Supreme Court. Whether the victim is a conservative or a liberal, such attacks are wrong and unethical.

There are many reasons to vote against former Justice Kelly. Last Sunday’s State Journal had a column that showed his failings as a justice. His choices of causes to associate with reflect his values and are also fair game.

But attacking a lawyer for providing criminal defendants with legal counsel is not a legitimate basis for criticism.

My question is whether Judge Protasiewicz wants to force me to vote for Kelly because of my outrage at her advertising? She ought to withdraw that ad immediately.

Peter Carstensen, Madison, emeritus professor, UW Law School

The Mendota Marsh collection