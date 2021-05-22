Don't assume struggling people are lazy -- John Finkler

The cynical political line of the day goes to state Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green: "We're competing with the couch."
Marklein was apparently trying to explain his proposal to take away the special, pandemic-related $300 federal benefit from Wisconsin workers who are still unemployed.
In doing so, Marklein needed to poke a little harder and let unemployed workers know exactly what he thinks of them. "Couch" is obviously Marklein's code word for lazy. It's also an easy way for politicians such as Marklein to try to turn us against each other. That's something the GOP loves to do.
No empathy for those who may have lost their jobs due to COVID. No calls to raise the minimum wage above $7.25 an hour. Just sadly, and not at all funny, competing with the couch.
One can only wonder if Marklein has ever had the misfortune of having to apply for unemployment benefits.
For most of us, it was a very humbling and sad day. The last thing we were thinking about was the couch.
John Finkler, Middleton