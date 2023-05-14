Recently in Milwaukee, over 150 low-income families were evicted with less than 12 hours notice due to elevated levels of a toxic carcinogen in the apartment complex. The Community Within a Corridor apartment complex, located on the old industrial Briggs and Stratton site, sits atop a plume of toxic trichloroethylene (TCE).

Most residents had been in their apartments for several months. TCE is a carcinogen and is especially toxic to pregnant women because it can cause birth defects and impact developing immunological and neurological systems.

In our rush to create affordable housing on contaminated post-industrial land, as we are doing in Madison, let us take great caution as we look to build around 550 units of affordable housing on contaminated land at the Hartmeyer wetland on Madison’s North Side. It is down gradient and adjacent to two massive TCE plumes that underlie the area. As with the facility in Milwaukee, the most the housing units will be for senior citizens and for working poor families with little children.

We need to ensure that any housing built on contaminated land is thoroughly investigated and cleaned up before anyone can build.

Beth Sluys, Madison

