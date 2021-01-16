Don't allow false claims to fester -- Dean Siewert

We now have more than 100 federal and many more state lawmakers who have supported the president’s claims of a rigged election. These attacks have created distrust in our very democracy as well as the process by which we select our representatives at all levels of government.
These people, who have publicly questioned the validity of our last election (or prior elections), should be allowed to present their evidence for their claims. If they have none, they should be tried for sedition. If they are not willing to retract their conspiracy theories publicly and as broadly as the claims were made, they need to go to prison and never be allowed to hold public office again.
We cannot maintain this country if sabotage of its underlying principles is allowed to fester and grow. We can’t expect our government representatives to have the best intentions for our citizens if they are allowed to lie and tear down our institutions.
This rot needs to be cleaned out.
Dean Siewert, Madison