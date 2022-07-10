Don't alienate the pro-life Democrats -- Ed Sommers

The implication in recent letters to the editor seems to be that a Democrat cannot be pro-life and/or that someone who is pro-life does not support mothers and their babies. This mindset prevents pro-life voters from feeling included in the Democratic Party.

For example, I know individuals who used to be active in Wisconsin as pro-life Democrats. They felt unwelcomed and were often given the cold shoulder. But some pro-lifers did vote for Joe Biden. Do they get credit for promoting things like paid family leave?

To make blanket statements that “pro-lifers'' do not care what happens after birth is disingenuous.

Many pro-life organizations are doing the hard work of supporting mothers and their babies. Consider organizations such as the Women’s Care Center, Catholic Charities, and Saint Vincent de Paul. Why aren’t these organizations recognized for the wonderful work they do?

Maybe the real issue here is a polarized political system that is unwelcoming to a pro-life Democrat (or a pro-gun control Republican).

Ed Sommers, Windsor