LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Don't add more virtual learning -- George Savage

In dictating that Madison schools must add hours of online instruction to make up for a COVID-related winter break, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has shown extraordinary bad judgment.

Students and teachers are already burned out from COVID-induced stress. Depression is rampant, as is anti-social behavior, such as school fighting. Teachers are leaving, and student truancy is up. Add to that the perennial -- and very human -- spring fever that afflicts all of us this time of year.

To make matters worse, students and teachers will be serving their punitive makeup online. With a small number of exceptions, online education has been a disaster the past few years. Several millennia ago, Aristotle said that “humans are social animals.” He was right. 

How could an organization with this much power make such a bad decision? And who are they? This is an organization that needs to be more transparent and more amenable to common sense.

I would ask DPI to revoke its decision, but that would violate the unstated directive of most modern bureaucracies: Never show flexibility -- never admit a mistake.

George Savage, Madison 

