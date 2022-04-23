Don't add more virtual learning -- George Savage

In dictating that Madison schools must add hours of online instruction to make up for a COVID-related winter break, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has shown extraordinary bad judgment.

Online learning returns to Madison schools as DPI requires district to make up lost time The district appealed to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction to waive the three missed days, after the district extended its winter break due to the omicron fueled surge in COVID-19 cases, but DPI rejected the request.

Students and teachers are already burned out from COVID-induced stress. Depression is rampant, as is anti-social behavior, such as school fighting. Teachers are leaving, and student truancy is up. Add to that the perennial -- and very human -- spring fever that afflicts all of us this time of year.

To make matters worse, students and teachers will be serving their punitive makeup online. With a small number of exceptions, online education has been a disaster the past few years. Several millennia ago, Aristotle said that “humans are social animals.” He was right.

How could an organization with this much power make such a bad decision? And who are they? This is an organization that needs to be more transparent and more amenable to common sense.

I would ask DPI to revoke its decision, but that would violate the unstated directive of most modern bureaucracies: Never show flexibility -- never admit a mistake.

George Savage, Madison