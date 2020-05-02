Don't abort drive to stop virus -- George Morrison

Defeating COVID-19 is like driving to Milwaukee.

We pull up on the highway, and the traffic is light. The sun is shining in a clear blue sky, and we're making great progress. But it's a long, boring drive.

Should we pull over and quit, or should we finish what we started?

It's like that with "shelter at home." We're on the way and making great progress. But we're not there yet, and honestly it is a boring trip.

Is it really time to pull over and quit, or should we finish what we started?

George Morrison, Waunakee